Hry: Khelo India medal winners to get admission at Rai Sports School

Chandigarh: Himachal Players from Haryana who brought medals for the state in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) held in Madhya Pradesh will get admission to Moti Lal Sports School, Rai, without any written test.



This was stated by SS Deswal, Vice Chancellor of Haryana University for Sports, Rai (Sonipat). Deswal retired as Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Police Force on August 31 this year and was appointed the VC of the first sports university of the state coming up at MLSS, Rai campus.

“Since these children have proved themselves at the National, we don’t see any need to ask them to appear in the test we normally conduct. We will admit 200 students this year. As many of the medal-winning students wish to join, they will be given admission. We want to provide them the best of education with training in sports in our school,” said Deswal.

Pankaj Nain, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana, said that players from Haryana have performed very well in the KIYG-2023 that concluded in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday by winning 128 medals – 41 gold, 32 silver and 55 bronze.

Haryana remained second to Maharashtra in the overall medal tally.

Maharashtra bagged 56 gold medals, 55 silver and 50 bronze medals in the KIYG-2023.

The Khelo India Youth Games is an annual multi-disciplinary sports competition for young athletes in India. The games provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and compete against other talented athletes from across the country. The competition is open to athletes under 18 years and covers a wide range of sports, including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, shooting, and more.