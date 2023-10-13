Hry increases benefits for accredited media persons

CHNADIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to enhance term insurance coverage for accredited media persons in the state from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.



With this decision, the state government will now bear the entire insurance premium, providing a substantial benefit to 1,038 accredited media professionals across the state.

In addition to the insurance coverage enhancement, the State government has also raised the monthly pension being given to eligible media persons from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

This increase in pension acknowledges the invaluable contribution of media professionals to society and recognizes the need for financial stability during their retirement years.

Furthermore, the Haryana government has also approved the Haryana Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2023. This policy aims to expand the outreach of government developmental policies

and programmes by tapping the digital media landscape that is X- formerly

known as Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram in the present era.

It will facilitate the empowerment of social media news channels and social media influencers to effectively highlight and disseminate information about government initiatives and developmental policies and programmes.