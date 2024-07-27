Hry: Hooda slams BJP for lack of achievements after 10 years in power

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the BJP, claiming that after 10 years in power, the party has no achievements to showcase. He alleged that instead of highlighting their own accomplishments, the BJP Chief Minister is recounting Congress’s achievements at rallies. Hooda claimed that when the public exposed this false narrative, the government responded by targeting officials. “In reality, the BJP has done nothing except cut the ribbons of schemes approved and underway during the Congress government. To date, the BJP has failed to address questions in the ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ chargesheet,” he said.



Hooda made these remarks at a workers’ conference in Sirsa, where he, along with State Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, thanked workers for their efforts in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The leaders were warmly received by the workers, and Hooda praised them for their support, which led to Kumari Selja’s significant victory.

Addressing the conference, Hooda criticised the BJP’s tenure, accusing the party of bringing fear, corruption, crime, drug addiction, unemployment, and inflation. He urged the public to seek retribution in the upcoming Assembly elections for various issues, including the deaths of 750 farmers, mistreatment of wrestlers’ daughters, excessive force against various groups, recruitment scams, and the adverse effects of inflation and recession on workers.