Hry: Hooda seeks CBI probe into Manisha murder case

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a CBI probe into the Manisha murder case, alleging negligence by the state government and police.

“An unfortunate attempt is also being made to prove the whole case as a suicide and the criminals who carried out this brutal crime are still roaming free. They should be arrested as soon as possible and given the harshest punishment,” Hooda said in Rohtak.

He accused the BJP government of allowing lawlessness. “Such incidents are coming to light every day. After Manisha’s murder in Loharu, a case of firing on children has now come to light in Jind. Firing was done on artists in Gurugram,” he said. Hooda added that “three to four murders occur daily” and blamed the government for being a “mute spectator,” claiming deteriorating law and order has discouraged

investment.