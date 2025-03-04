Hry: Hooda demands compensation for farmers

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded immediate compensation for losses suffered by farmers due to crop damage.

He said that wheat and mustard crops have suffered heavy losses in 12 districts due to continuous rain and hailstorm for three days in the state. “The wheat crop has been completely destroyed in the fields. At the same time, mustard has also fallen. Apart from this, many crops like animal fodder, vegetables and onion have also suffered heavy losses. Therefore, the government should stop making weightless statements and immediately get the Girdawari done for the loss suffered by the farmers and give them proper compensation,” he said.

Hooda said farmers suffered heavy losses in January also due to hailstorms. At that time, on Congress’ demand, the government announced the Girdawari, but it neither got the Girdawari done nor gave compensation.