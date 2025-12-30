Hry honours colleges for NEP 2020 implementation

Chandigarh: Haryana Education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Monday presented the ‘Haryana State National Education Policy 2020 Implementation Excellence Awards’ at a state-level programme held at the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute of Fiscal Management in Sector 3, Panchkula, recognising higher education institutions for their progress in implementing the National Education Policy.

Addressing the gathering, Dhanda said the programme marked an important point in Haryana’s efforts to strengthen its higher education system. “This is not just an award ceremony, but a milestone in our journey towards academic excellence,” he said. The minister said the state government had taken concrete steps to achieve most of the primary objectives of NEP 2020 by the end of 2025.

Dhanda said sustained and coordinated efforts by the Haryana State Council for Higher Education and the Department of Education had ensured that the policy was being implemented effectively across universities and colleges. According to him, NEP 2020 had moved beyond official documents and was being put into practice on campuses across the state, with key recommendations being adopted by universities and their affiliated colleges.