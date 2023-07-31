Hry: Home guard shot dead, many cops injured as mobs pelt stones at procession

A home guard was shot dead and about a dozen policemen injured as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spreads, mobs in adjoining Gurugram district's Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community. Protesters blocked a road for hours.

An official said about a dozen policemen were injured in the Nuh violence and eight of whom were admitted in hospital. Among the injured Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach.

Police said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession, or belonged to them. A video clip showed at least four cars on fire. Another purported video showed two damaged police cars. The clip contained sound of gunfire. Police lobbed teargas shells in an attempt to disperse the mobs. Tension gripped the area and prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in the entire Nuh district. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh district till Wednesday to contain the "intense communal tension", the Haryana government said.