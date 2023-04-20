Hry: High Court stays HPSC’s PGTs recruitment process

Chandigarh: On a civil writ petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that the Haryana Public Service Commission has been changing the ‘rules of the game’ the court has stayed the recruitment process of PGTs on Thursday.



The civil writ petition filed by Poonam Kumari stated that she had applied for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the respective subjects and categories. However, the said advertisement was withdrawn on March 30, 2022. It was further stated in the petition that as per the said notice, relaxation in respect of age and fee was to be given to the applicants, who had earlier applied for the posts of TGTs and PGTs against the said advertisement. Also, there were no specific criteria for conducting the examination and with an announcement dated November 25, 2022, the last date for submission of online forms was extended to December 25, 2022. Thereafter with an announcement dated December 13, 2022, the criteria for examination were changed from the one mentioned in the earlier advertisement.

The trend of changing the dates continued and yet again with an announcement dated December 27, 2022, the last date for submission of online application forms was further extended to January 1, 2023. Then through an announcement the laying down of the pattern and scheme for the recruitment/examination, had been withdrawn and subsequently a new scheme/pattern for the examination was announced. It was stated in the petition that with the announcement on March 29, 2023, the Commission partially modified the scheme/pattern of the examination and further on April 6, 2023, the complete scheme/pattern of examination was modified announcement on March 29, 2023.

The High Court issued a notice of motion for September 13, 2023.