Hry: Health dept gears up to tackle H3N2 influenza virus

Chandigarh: Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said that the health department is fully prepared to deal with H3N2 influenza virus. There is no need for people to panic, he added.

Vij was responding to a question asked by a media person regarding the death of a person in Jind due to H3N2 influenza virus, here on Friday.

He said that so far 10 patients have been diagnosed with H3N2 influenza virus in Haryana, out of which one has died, who was a resident of Jind. The deceased patient was suffering from lung cancer, so directions have been given to the Health Department to ascertain whether the death is due to cancer or H3N2 virus. It is pertinent to mention here that H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, regarding which Indian Medical Association also issued an advisory.