Hry has highest unemployment rate: Hooda slams BJP governance

Chandigarh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday led a padyatra from Anaaj Mandi to Gurjar Dharamshala in the Nangal Chaudhary Vidhan Sabha area as part of the Haryana Maange Hisaab Abhiyan.

“There is no water in the canal, no doctors in the hospital, and no teachers in the school. Teachers have not been recruited in the last 10 years. Schools have been locked. Haryana has become a state where even young children from more than 500 schools and sportswomen had to sit on a dharna in Delhi for justice. We are asking questions of the BJP government, but it is not answering.

“A few days ago, the Union home minister visited the Central University built during the Congress government in Mahendragarh and stated that he would not provide an account but would demand one from the Congress,” he said, declaring that just as the BJP was reduced to half in the Lok Sabha elections, it will be wiped out in the assembly elections.

Addressing the issue of record unemployment in the state, he noted that the Government of India had reported in Parliament that Haryana has the highest unemployment rate among the 28 states. “The BJP government has made Haryana the capital of temporary jobs without reservation, without pension, and without merit through Kaushal Nigam,” he stated. “In 10 years, the BJP government has ended government jobs in the state. Two lakh government posts are lying vacant. Before the implementation of the Agniveer Yojana, every year 5,500 permanent recruitments were made from Haryana in the Army; now it has come down to 900, of which only 225 will be permanent after four years,” he added. “The figures from the home ministry show that Haryana has the highest drug addiction and crime rates in the country today,” he said.