Hry govt transfers 23 IAS officers

Chandigarh: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday transferred 23 Indian Administrative Service officers with immediate effect.

According to an official statement, Raja Sekhar Vundru, additional chief secretary of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, has been posted as additional chief secretary of printing and stationery department.

G Anupama, additional chief secretary of citizen resources information department, will now serve as additional chief secretary of civil aviation department.

Apoorva Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary of town and country planning and urban estates department, has been posted as additional chief secretary of higher education department, as well as public works (buildings and roads) and architecture department.

Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary for public works (buildings and roads) and architecture, and advisor to the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been posted as additional chief secretary for town and country planning and urban estates department.

Among those transferred also include Pankaj Agarwal, principal secretary for agriculture and farmers' welfare department, who has been posted as principal secretary for irrigation and water resources department and as advisor to Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, principal secretary for printing and stationery department, has been posted as principal secretary of school education department. He retains charge in animal husbandry and sports departments.

Ashima Brar, commissioner and secretary of excise and taxation department as well as finance department, has been posted as commissioner and secretary of energy department, in addition to her current duties.

Phool Chand Meena, commissioner and secretary of human resources and general administration departments and chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, has been posted as chief executive officer of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, in addition to his present duties.

A Mona Sreenivas, additional resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, has been posted as resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawana.

Mani Ram Sharma, managing director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited and secretary of energy department, has been posted as registrar for cooperative societies.

Sushil Sarwan, deputy commissioner of Sonipat, has been posted as managing director for Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation as well as Haryana Financial Corporation.