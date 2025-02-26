‘Hry govt to fulfil all promises of Sankalp Patra’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government has fulfilled 18 promises of the Sankalp Patra in the first 100 days while work is going on 10 promises. He assured that every promise of the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled.

Haryana will move ahead on the “path of development at a faster pace and will realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a ‘Viksit Bharat’”, he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Karnal on Tuesday. Targeting the Opposition, Saini said the Congress has always “tried to spoil brotherhood”.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the people of the country are continuously expressing their trust in the welfare policies of the government and recently, in the Delhi elections, the people put their stamp of trust on the policies of the government.