Hry govt to develop Chinkara Breeding Centre as tourism hub

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday visited the Chinkara Breeding Centre located at Kairu village in Bhiwani district and inquired about the efforts being made at the centre for the conservation of Chinkara species. He also reviewed various facilities available at the centre and said that the Chinkara Breeding Centre will be developed as a tourism hub.



Later, while addressing the people during the Jan Samvad programme in Kairu village, the Chief Minister said that the farmers need not panic as the state government is standing with them. “The government will give compensation to the farmers for the crop loss caused by hailstorm, unseasonal rains and other natural calamities. The loss due to unseasonal rains is being assessed and compensation will be given in the coming month,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that it is the priority of the state government to provide good governance to the people in a transparent manner and to solve the grievances of the general public. “The online system has been implemented to give benefits of the schemes to the eligible and needy people in a swift and fair manner,” he added.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the year 1980, he had left home for social service. “It is not easy to work for society; if the mind is clear then the way opens,” he added. Meanwhile, mentioning the figures of the jobs, the Chief Minister said that 61 youths have got employment in Kairu village. Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, a local said that his son has got a job on the basis of merit.

The Chief Minister said that a grant of Rs 48 lakh has been issued to both the panchayats in Kairu village for development works and a grant of Rs 1.90 crore will be given to both the panchayats next year.