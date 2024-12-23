Hry govt notifies procurement of 24 crops at MSP

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has issued a notification to procure 24 crops from farmers in the state at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The notification, issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, aims to ensure fair prices for farmers’ produce.

The decision follows the announcement by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in which he announced to procure 10 additional crops under MSP, further strengthening the state’s commitment to farmers. These crops include Ragi, Soybean, Nigerseed, Safflower, Barley, Maize, Jowar, Jute, Copra, and Summer Moong.

These crops will now be added to the list of 14 crops already being procured at MSP, which includes important food and cash crops like Paddy, Bajra, Kharif Moong, Urd, Arhar, Til, Cotton, Groundnut, Wheat, Mustard, Gram, Masur, Sunflower, and Sugarcane.

The notification aligns with the Central government’s MSP policy, ensuring that all the notified crops are procured at the government-announced MSP rates.