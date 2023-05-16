Hry govt gives approval to key Regional Rapid Transit System projects

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has approved Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB)- Alwar and Delhi to Panipat regional rapid transit system (RRTS) projects. The sanction of these projects is under consideration by the Centre.



During the RRTS meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today, it came to light that the Delhi-SNB RRTS corridor will have a 107 km long alignment, with 70 km elevated and the remaining 37 km underground. It will feature 6 underground, 9 elevated, and 1 at-grade station. A depot is planned at Dharuhera. The length of the corridor passing through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are 23 km, 83 km, and 2 km, respectively. The elevated portion of the proposed alignment is set to be located on the median of old Delhi-Gurugram, the Right of Way (ROW) of sector 17 in Gurugram, and NH-40, 48 up to SNB (Rajasthan state border).

Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan states have approved the project and the sanction is under consideration with the Government of India.