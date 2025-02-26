Hry govt given jobs ‘without parchi-kharchi’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, attacking the Opposition, said Congress leaders had “talked about selling jobs during the Assembly elections, which adversely affected the morale of the youth. Hence, the public rejected the Congress”.

He said the present state government has “given jobs to the youth on merit without ‘parchi-kharchi’. Today, the trust of the youth in the government has increased and a perception has been created that whoever is eligible, will get selected in the recruitment process”.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Panipat on Tuesday. Saini said: “When the process of giving jobs to the youth was going on during the Assembly elections, the Congress leaders went to the Election Commission and stopped the recruitment process. But I fulfilled my promise and got more than 25,000 youths to join service before taking oath as the Chief Minister.”

He said Panipat is a religious, historical, industrial and commercial city and keeping this in mind, development work is “being done at a rapid pace in this area so that people associated with various businesses can be benefitted”.