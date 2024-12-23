‘Hry govt ensuring doorstep delivery of schemes’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach eligible individuals directly at their doorsteps. He said that the government is committed to reaching out to every member of society, addressing their concerns, and ensuring no eligible person is left behind.

Saini made the remarks while interacting with workers at the residence of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana in Chanalheri village, Pehowa, on Sunday.

He expressed confidence that the government is effectively listening to the concerns of the people and is carrying out development work in line with their expectations. He further said that the government is dedicated to the welfare of the last person in the queue, following the spirit of Antyodaya, and is making relentless efforts to improve their lives through various welfare initiatives.

Saini halted his convoy to meet the people in the Talhedi village. He interacted with the villagers. During this visit, the villagers presented their various demands to the Chief Minister. In response, he assured them that their concerns would be addressed in a systematic manner.