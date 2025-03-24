Hry govt constantly taking steps to increase farmers’ income: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the state government is committed to increasing the farmers’ income and has started several schemes in their interest.

This year, the agriculture budget has been increased by 19.2 percent, he said while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 11th Mega Sabji Expo-2025 organized at the Indo-Israel Vegetable Excellence Centre in Karnal’s Gharaunda on Sunday.

Saini further said that the youth working in the agriculture sector will be sent to Israel so that they can become aware of new agricultural technologies. He also announced the construction of a hostel and seminar hall at the centre and honoured 74 “progressive” farmers.

On ‘Shaheedi Diwas’, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru He also released the ‘Haryana Horticulture’ magazine and visited the exhibition organised by the farmers. He called farmers the “pride of Haryana”.

In the three-day expo, farmers were apprised of new techniques, improved varieties and modern agricultural equipment related to horticulture, vegetable production and beekeeping.

Saini said that the state government is “farmer-friendly” and many welfare schemes have been launched for farmers.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the budget for livestock has been increased by 50.91 percent, horticulture by 95.5 percent, fisheries by 144.4 percent and cooperatives by 58.8 percent. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that farmers should remain happy and prosperous.

He said in the Budget for 2025-26, the state government has proposed to increase the subsidy amount for the purchase of indigenous cows from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.