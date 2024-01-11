Hry: ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign to start on Jan 15

The Congress on Wednesday announced the start of the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign in Haryana from January 15. The state level meeting of the party at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday decided that the party would go to every home and every voter, showcasing the policies of the Congress and the failures of the government.

The meeting was presided over by party in-charge Deepak Babaria. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Chaudhary Udaibhan, Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, party MLAs, former MLAs, senior leaders and Congress volunteers attended the meeting.

Party in-charge Deepak Babaria said Haryana Congress is continuously working in election mode. “Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is going to start from 14 January, and this yatra too is also expected to get historical support like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The very next day, a new campaign will be started by Haryana Congress,” he said.

On this occasion, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there was a clear wave in favour of the Congress in the state and added that the obvious does not need proof. “The wind of change in favour of the Congress can be clearly felt in Haryana. During Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress held record breaking rallies in Mewat and Panipat.

Recently, the ‘Kisan Mazdoor Jan Aakrosh Rally’ in Sirsa left all the rallies behind in terms of crowd attendance,” he stated.