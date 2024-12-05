Hry forms panel to monitor Lohgarh project

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has constituted a high-powered committee to monitor the progress of work on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Centre at Logarh in Yamunanagar.

Sharing the details, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a proposal to constitute the Lohgarh Project Development Committee.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar will serve as the chief patron of the committee while the Chief Minister will be its chairman and OSD Prabhleen Singh will be the member secretary.

The spokesperson said that the other members of the committee include Tourism minister Arvind Sharma; former cabinet minister Kanwar Pal; chief principal secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar; former MP S. Tarlochan Singh; Sikh historian and former Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University (Patiala) Jaspal Singh; and Chairman of Haryana State Biodiversity Board Randeep Singh, among others.

The spokesperson said that it is set to transform the Lohgarh Memorial site into a sprawling complex that not only pays homage to the legendary Baba Banda Singh Bahadur but also showcases the rich heritage of the Sikh community.

He said that the project, designed to unfold in two phases, sets out to rejuvenate the memorial site’s cultural and historical significance. A key aspect of this transformation will be the construction of a state-of-the-art museum, which promises to be a cutting-edge tribute to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.