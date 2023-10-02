Hry: For BPL card holders, electricity bill slab abolished

CHANDIGARH: While making a significant decision for the welfare of state’s residents, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that previously, individuals with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh listed on their Parivar Pahchan Patra were denied BPL card benefits if their electricity bills amounted to Rs 12,000.

Now, this slab has been abolished, eliminating the obligation of electricity bill. In addition to this, Khattar also announced to give 2 litres of mustard oil per month to every family holding a BPL ration card with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh.

Khattar was addressing the people at a function held in Faridabad on Sunday. Highlighting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, he said that in 2014, there were 700 MBBS seats, and this number has been increased to 1,900 with plans to further raise it to 3,100, ensuring greater access to medical education.

Furthermore, he commended the dedicated workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that they are essential in bringing the government’s pro-people policies to the general public. He highlighted the government’s initiatives, such as the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign and anti-drug efforts, aimed at benefiting the common people.