Hry: Flood-hit farmers’ electricity bills deferred

Chandigarh: In a major relief to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods during the 2025 monsoon, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a special scheme deferring electricity bill payments for agricultural tubewell consumers by six months.

Under the scheme, bills for the period between July and December 2025 will now be payable from January to June 2026. According to the Energy department, the July 2025 bills will be due in January 2026, August bills in February 2026, and so on.

The decision is expected to benefit nearly 7.10 lakh agricultural consumers across the state. A department spokesperson said that during the deferment period, no Late Payment Surcharge will be imposed by the state’s power distribution companies—UHBVN and DHBVN—and electricity supply will continue uninterrupted.

The Haryana government will bear the financial burden of this deferment, ensuring that farmers do not face additional hardship. “The move aims to provide immediate financial relief to cultivators impacted by floods and excessive rainfall, enabling them to recover and resume agricultural operations smoothly,” the spokesperson said.