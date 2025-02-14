Hry: Fee to be charged based on cold storage capacity

Chandigarh: In a move to support small cold storage operators, the Haryana government has decided to revise the lump-sum fee structure based on the capacity of cold storages operating in the state.

Now, a lump sum fee of Rs 35,000 will be applied to cold storages with a capacity of up to 2,000 metric tons. For cold storages with a capacity ranging from 2,001 to 5,000 metric tons, the fee will be Rs 55,000. Cold storages with a capacity of 5,001 metric tons or more will be charged a lump sum fee of Rs 70,000.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accorded approval to this decision on Thursday.

Giving further details, the government spokesperson said that under the current notification, cold storages in the state were required to pay a lump sum fee of Rs 70,000 per cold storage. Recently, cold storage operators met with the Chief Minister, requesting relief for smaller operators and requesting that the lump sum fee be determined based on the capacity of the cold storage.

In response to their request, the government has decided to revise the fee structure based on the capacity of each cold storage. Currently, 222 cold storages are operating in the state. Among these, 104 have a capacity of up to 2,000 metric tons, 91 have a capacity between 2,001 and 5,000 metric tons, and 27 cold storages have a capacity of 5,001 metric tons or more.