Hry farmers get over Rs 4K crore for paddy purchase

Chandigarh: The purchase of Kharif crops for the procurement season 2024-25 is continuing smoothly in Haryana.



So far, 35,63,000 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has arrived in the mandis across the state, of which 31,22,866 MT has been purchased by the procurement agencies on MSP. For paddy purchase, a payment of Rs 4,314 crore has been made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. Around 21,35,806 MT of paddy has been lifted from mandis.

A spokesperson of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said: “Due to the facility of online gate passes, farmers are getting a lot of convenience in selling their crops. The government is providing a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,320 per quintal for Grade A paddy.”

The spokesperson said that out of the purchased paddy so far, the maximum purchase of 7,19,497 MT has been made in Kurukshetra district. Apart from this, 6,75,887 MT paddy has been purchased in Kaithal district, 6,26,219 MT in Karnal district, 3,32,541 MT in Ambala, 3,17,430 MT in Yamunanagar, 1,93,373 MT in Fatehabad, 1,01,912 MT in Jind and 54,192 MT in Panchkula. Similarly, paddy coming to the mandis of other districts is also being purchased.

Over 3,44,000 MT millet has been purchased and farmers paid Rs 469 crore, the spokesperson said. The purchase of millet on the MSP

is also going on in the state since October 1.