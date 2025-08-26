Hry: Ex-MLAs to get Rs 10K medical allowance

Chandigarh: The second day of the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday saw smooth proceedings, unlike the opening day, with the House passing a key Bill and a resolution to pay heartfelt tributes to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th Martyrdom Day.

The Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed, granting former MLAs a medical allowance of Rs 10,000 to cover small medical bills. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini moved a resolution paying homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, describing him as the ‘Hind Ki Chaadar’. “This year marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru… the House expressed deep reverence for the supreme sacrifice made by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji,” he said. The CM recalled the Guru’s travels to Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Ambala and Rohtak, which sanctified Haryana with his teachings.

During the session, Saini also announced that families of 121 victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots will be provided jobs in the Haryana government with their consent. He detailed that 20 gurdwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, three railway coaches and 85 vehicles were burnt in the riots.

The House also saw discussions on CET exam irregularities, waterlogging issues, and poor road conditions in Meham. Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry assured Hooda that pumping set supply issues in villages would be resolved.