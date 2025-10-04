Hry: Ex-IPS officer Rajbir Deswal’s 24th book unveiled

Chandigarh: Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Rajesh Khullar, on Friday released Old Hats, the 24th book by former IPS officer Rajbir Deswal, at the auditorium of the Haryana Sahitya and Sanskrit Academy.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora; executive vice president of the academy Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri; member secretary Manjit Singh; academy directors Chander Trikha, Dharam Dev Vidyarthi, C.D.S. Kaushal and Harpal Singh, along with renowned Ghazal singer Gurdeep Gul.

As chief guest, Khullar highlighted the multifaceted personality of Rajbir Deswal, focusing on his literary achievements. Drawing a parallel between Deswal’s “Middles” and Gautam Buddha’s “Middle Path,” he reflected on how a writer transforms personal experiences into shared narratives. He said the true essence of art lies in “making the finite appear infinite.”

Professor Agnihotri congratulated Deswal on the milestone, while senior journalist Vandana Shukla engaged the author in an in-depth discussion on the creative journey behind Old Hats.

A celebrated writer, artist, administrator, and nationally honored police officer, the 68-year-old Deswal is known for balancing professional excellence with literary passion. He has authored 24 books and more than 5,000 articles.