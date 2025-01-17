Hry elderly citizens to visit Maha Kumbh at govt expense

Chandigarh: Under the Haryana government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana’, elderly individuals from underprivileged families will now be taken on a pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj at government expense. Under the initiative, the government will facilitate the travel of citizens from all districts of Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made the announcement while presiding over a meeting of Administrative Secretaries here on Thursday, during which he reviewed the achievements of the current government over the past 100 days.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana’, eligible elderly citizens aged 60 and above are already being sent to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla. The scheme also includes visits to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shirdi Sai Tirtha. Now, the scope of the scheme has been expanded to include the Maha Kumbh Tirtha in Prayagraj, in addition to the existing destinations of Ayodhya, Mata Vaishno Devi, and Shirdi.

Saini said that during the first 100 days of the government, several significant steps have been taken for the development of all sectors.