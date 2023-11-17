Hry disburses Rs 12,490 cr for paddy and Rs 805 cr for millet procurement

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has disbursed Rs 12,490 crore for paddy and Rs 805 crore for millet during the Kharif procurement season 2023-24.



The funds were directly credited to farmers bank accounts through the state’s e-purchase portal.

Sharing the information here on Thursday, an official spokesperson informed that the Government of India has allocated a target to procure 2.50 lakh MT of millet including 1.50 lakh MT for the public distribution system in the central pool and 1.00 lakh MT of millet for PM poshan. It also set a target to procure 60 lakh MT of paddy at the minimum support price of Rs 2,203 per quintal.

For the Kharif procurement season 2023-24 in the state, 239, 90, 19 mandis/purchase centres were established for paddy, millet, and maize respectively. As of November 15, approximately 58.36 lakh MT of paddy have been procured by different agencies from 2,82,646 farmers and 3.90 lakh MT of millet have been procured from 1,30,982 farmers.

In response to the state government’s request, the government of India set the procurement period for paddy and millet crops in Haryana during the Kharif season 2023-24, spanning from September 25 to November 15.