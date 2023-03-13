Hry Cong stages protest demanding JPC probe into Hindenburg report

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress staged a strong protest in Chandigarh on Monday, demanding an inquiry into the Hindenburg Report.



Thousands of Congress workers marched towards the Raj Bhavan under the leadership of Subhash Chopra, who has been appointed Haryana’s convenor for the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda. All the senior leaders and MLAs of the party were present on this occasion.

The police tried to stop the march by putting barricades along the route of the protest march but the Congress leaders continued to march on. About 150 leaders, including 3 working presidents of the party, about 2 dozen MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs courted arrest. The party leaders handed over a memorandum to the Governor’s representative demanding a JPC inquiry into the Hindenburg report.

Before courting arrest, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the government has indulged in corruption and is wrongly giving benefits to big industrialists. “The gap between the rich and the poor is continuously increasing due to the policies of the government.