Hry CM’s ‘Jan Samvad’ initiative proving to be extremely effective

Chandigarh: The Jan Samvad programme started by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to listen to public grievances by sitting among them, is proving to be very effective. After Bhiwani, the Chief Minister on the demand of the people during the Jan Samvad programme in Palwal’s Bagpur village on Wednesday announced to ply Haryana Roadways bus from Bagpur to Palwal; which was completed in just 20 hours.



Fulfilling the demand of the people, Palwal MLA, Deepak Mangla on Thursday flagged off the Roadways bus from Bagpur to Palwal; which garnered appreciation. The second day of the Jan Samvad Programme in Palwal started from Roopraka village, adjacent to the Meo-dominated area; where the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the martyrs at Shaheed Minar. Notably, the Meo-dominated area is considered to be strong from the Panchayati level.

Later, during the programmes in Uttawar and Bahin villages, he listened to the problems of the people while sitting on a stool and resolved them by giving instructions to the concerned officials.

Meanwhile, on his way to Uttawar village, the Chief Minister also interacted with a woman, who incidentally runs a Maniyari shop after taking loan for self-employment under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan

Yojana.