Hry CM’s APS reviews G-20 preparations

Chandigarh: Ahead of the proposed G-20 summit meeting to be held in March in Gurugram, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal visited Gurugram on Friday. He visited Hotel Leela, the venue of the proposed meeting, along with Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav and other officials.

Dr Amit Agrawal said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi the country has got a golden opportunity to chair the G-20 summit. He said that on this opportunity, the Haryana government wants to display the art and culture of the state in front of the delegates of the G-20 group member countries to leave an indelible impression of hosting the event here; so that the foreign guests get a pleasant experience from Haryana and build a good image of India and the state globally.