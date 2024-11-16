Hry CM urges people to follow Guru’s teachings

Chandigarh: On the occasion of the 555th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Ladwa on Friday.

The CM, who was honoured with a Siropa, prayed for the welfare, happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

Addressing the devotees, the CM said that he considers himself fortunate for the opportunity he got to visit Gurdwara Singh Sabha and receive the blessings of the Guru.

He said that it is a matter of great pride for the state that the Haryana government is working to implement public welfare programmes while following the teachings of great personalities and saints like Guru Nanak Dev. He urged the people of Haryana to embrace the principles and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev in their daily lives. The CM quoted a verse from Guru Nanak Dev’s Bani: “Nanak naam chardi kala, tere bhane sarbat da bhala,” which calls for the well-being of all and the upliftment of every section of society.

He said that the state government has decided to name the 700-bedded hospital being built in Gurugram after Guru Nanak Dev. “The state government has recently given appointment letters to 104 Punjabi teachers,” he said.