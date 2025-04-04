Hry CM to launch 200 Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens on Independence Day

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will launch 200 new ‘Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens’ on Independence Day, August 15.

The move is part of the BJP’s commitment outlined in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ to establish 600 subsidised food canteens in the state.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here on Thursday. In these canteens, farmers and labourers will be provided fresh and hygienic food at Rs 10 per plate.

Saini stated that currently, 175 subsidised food canteens are operational at various locations throughout the state. This includes 115 by the Labour Department, 53 by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), and seven by Sugar Mills. These canteens are managed by members of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs), thereby promoting women’s empowerment.

With the establishment of 200 new Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens, the count will increase to 375. He directed officials to identify locations for these canteens at the earliest.

A target has been set to open a total of 600 such canteens in the state in a phased manner, he added.

Saini directed the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to establish the subsidised food canteens in all its Industrial estates, ensuring that laborers have access to nutritious food at affordable rates.

The Chief Minister also proposed that the infrastructure for these canteens could be developed through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies.

He instructed officials to establish a dedicated portal for the canteens operating in the state. He further said that payment at these canteens should be facilitated through QR code, promoting digitization.