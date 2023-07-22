Hry CM to interact with beneficiaries of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ today

Chandigarh: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana has achieved the target of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme to provide tap water to every household in the State in the year 2022,



two years before the national target of 2024. With this, Haryana has become the leading State among the big States in the Country to achieve this target.

Khattar directly interacts with the beneficiaries of various schemes

through audio conferencing every Saturday from 5 to 6 pm as part of the ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme.

In the same series, he would interact with the beneficiaries of “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal” from Hisar on July 22, 2023.

Through this programme, the Chief Minister directly interacts with about 10 to 15 thousand beneficiaries.

Besides giving information about various welfare schemes of the Government, the Chief Minister

also takes feedback of the schemes from the people and takes immediate action if any kind of lapse and shortcoming is found in the implementation of the schemes.