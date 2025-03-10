Hry CM stops convoy on way to Hisar, interacts with villagers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while going to Hisar district on Sunday, stopped his convoy at Bhaini Maharajpur village, met the villagers and enquired about their well-being. During this, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the villagers on Holi.

Interacting with farmers, he said the government is “farmer-friendly” and continuously “taking decisions for their welfare”. In the interest of the farmers, the government has decided to buy all the crops at MSP and Haryana is the first state in the country to do so.

Chief Minister Saini also sought details about crop damage.

He said the state government has given instructions for a special girdawari of crops affected due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in different districts of the state recently.

Along with this, Kshatipurti portal has also been opened, on which farmers can register the information of their damaged crops, he said.

The happiness of the villagers knew no bounds on finding the Chief Minister among them suddenly. The Chief Minister not only stood among the villagers but also heard their problems.

The villagers said the Chief Minister meeting them in this way reflects his sociable nature and friendly personality.