Hry CM sends job offers to 534 candidates in a click

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday sent a shortlisting message to 534 candidates through one click.

In addition, 896 people were shortlisted on May 5, out of which 538 candidates have been issued Deployment Offer Letters after their consent which mainly include 108 Analytical Associates, 55 Ayush Yoga Assistants, 34 Data Entry Operators, 92 Firemen/Fire Drivers, 57 Junior Engineers, 60 Lab Supervisors etc.

These appointments are being given on a contract basis at regular intervals to meet the immediate requirement of manpower in Government Departments, Boards and Corporations, through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam,

While extending congratulations and best wishes to the candidates who received job offers, the Chief Minister said that recruitment is being transparently done by the state government. Complete transparency is also being followed in the jobs given through HKRN, due to which there is a wave of happiness among the youth.

He said that the state government aims to provide employment opportunities to needy families i.e. members of Antyodaya families by giving them priority under HKRN so that such families can grow economically and move forward.

He said that the government was constantly receiving complaints of exploitation of employees hired through service providers under the outsourcing policy, so the present government had decided to establish Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to resolve all such issues.