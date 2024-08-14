Hry CM Saini unveils 600 projects worth Rs 3,400 cr for statewide development

Chandigarh: Upholding the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas’, the Haryana state government has reiterated its commitment to equitable development. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made this statement while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 600 projects worth Rs 3,400 crore through video conferencing at a state-level event in Panchkula on Tuesday. The Chief Minister inaugurated 220 projects costing Rs 1,190 crore and laid the foundation stones for 380 projects worth Rs 2,210 crore.



In a significant step towards housing equity, Saini launched the portal for Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana-Expansion, which will provide 100-yard plots in villages and 50-yard plots in Mahagram villages to landless residents. He criticised the previous government for discriminatory practices in plot allotment, stating that many were left without possession or documentation. This event marks the tenth occasion where projects have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid online, totaling 2891 projects worth Rs 24,221 crore. These projects span roads, water facilities, health institutions, schools, colleges, power stations, canals, drains, and bridges, enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, health, transport, education, and tourism across Haryana.