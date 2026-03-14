Hry CM Saini stresses on environmental initiatives

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inaugurated the three-day 38th Vasant Utsav at the Town Park in Sector-5, Panchkula. For the first time in the 37-year history of the Utsav, it is being organised on the lines of the Surajkund Mela.



On the occasion, the cactus garden, Asia’s largest, which had remained closed for nearly a year for maintenance, was also reopened for the public.

Earlier, the CM was welcomed at the venue in traditional style with a ceremonial turban, dhol-nagadas and musical instruments. He visited the flower exhibition organised during the festival and showed keen interest in various varieties of flowers displayed in the cut, dry and fresh flowers sections. He also visited stalls showcasing products made by self-help groups.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the CM said that “the festival is a vibrant celebration of our culture, love for nature and social harmony, and has become a major attraction for people across the state”.

Speaking on environmental issues, the CM said: “The world today is facing serious challenges such as global warming and environmental pollution, and these problems can only be addressed through conservation of nature.” He said the Haryana government is continuously implementing initiatives to increase green cover, promote water conservation and protect biodiversity.

Under the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme, a provision has been made to provide an annual pension of Rs 3,000 for the maintenance of trees older than 75 years. So far, 3,819 trees have been identified, and Rs 2 crore 5 lakh has been disbursed as pension to those who are taking care of these trees. In addition, 1,541 more trees have been identified under the scheme.