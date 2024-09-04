Hry CM Saini slams Cong, says ‘party built on lies’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on Congress on Tuesday, saying that lying and exploiting is in the DNA of the party.



He made the comments during the Jan Ashirwad Rally held at Tarawadi Grain Market in Nilokheri on Tuesday.

Saini took a dig at Congress in a poetic style, he said: ‘Dil mein kasak hai, chehre par nakaab liye firte hain, jinke khud ke khaate kharaab hain, vo hamaara hisaab liye firte hain’

“They take votes from the public by lying and then exploit them. They are surviving on lies. The Congress party and its leaders are loyal to only one family, these people can never be loyal to the country and the public. The recent alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has exposed the Congress,” he said.

Saini said that Haryana is the land of heroes, and about 10 percent of the soldiers in the Army are from Haryana. “These soldiers risk their lives to fight the terrorists and the Congress is talking about honoring the same terrorists. The soldiers of Haryana will never forgive the Congress.”