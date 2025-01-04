Hry CM Saini meets Khattar, looks to fast-track developmental works

chandigarh: Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Union energy, housing and urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has prepared a roadmap to fast-track the progress of the state. He met with him to discuss several development and implementation of central projects.

Given Khattar’s effective tabling of Budget during his tenure, Saini sought suggestions on the Budget of the year 2025-26. As the CM, Saini also holds the charge of the finance ministry. Therefore, Saini, carrying forward the tradition, has sought suggestions from the general public regarding the Budget too. The present state government has expressed commitment to speed up Khattar’s model of good governance, portal and family identity card.

He also requested to speed up the Metro expansion and Rapid project.

Meanwhile, Saini on Friday announced that Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary will be celebrated officially by the government. He attended a programme in Bahadurgarh on the occasion of Savitribai Phule Jayanti. He announced Rs 5 crore exclusively for development works in Bahadurgarh.