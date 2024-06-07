Hry CM Saini attends NDA Parliamentary meeting

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini interacted with the mediapersons after participating in the Parliamentary party meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi on Friday. He said during the interaction that the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is to make the country a developed Nation and the Government will work at a faster pace during this tenure. He said that with a huge mandate, Narendra Modi is becoming the prime minister for the third consecutive term and the NDA government is being formed.



Chief Minister Saini said that the people of the country have expressed faith in Narendra Modi and NDA and for this, he congratulates the countrymen.

Earlier, the chief minister heard the grievances of the people at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi and directed the concerned officers to resolve the same at the earliest.