Hry CM reviews progress of his Budget announcements

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the progress of the Budget speech announcements related to various departments in a meeting here on Thursday. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the timely completion of these announcements, ensuring that the people of the state can benefit at the earliest.

Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, emphasised further strengthening healthcare facilities across all district hospitals in the state. He directed that healthcare services should be made more accessible at the CHC level. He stressed the need to expand diagnostic facilities in district hospitals. He directed officials that in addition to renovating existing ponds, new ponds should be constructed.