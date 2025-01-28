Hry CM releases govt’s 100-day ‘report card’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday released a report card on the completion of 100 days of the BJP government’s third term in the state. He said that in the past 100 days, the government has worked “non-stop and completed 18 of the 240 sankalps outlined in the Sankalp Patra”.

Addressing a press conference here, Saini said he has always prioritised the welfare of farmers by implementing several proactive policies and ensuring direct financial support. He on the occasion digitally transferred Rs 368 crore directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

The CM also announced at a press conference that the state government will develop 10 ultra-modern industrial towns across Haryana to further strengthen the state’s industrial infrastructure. He said that 25,000 MW of electricity will be generated through renewable energy sources, which will be used to power industrial centres across Haryana and the NCR.

The government will construct state-of-the-art sewerage treatment plants in Panipat, Faridabad, and Gurugram, he added. In addition, the government will expedite the construction of the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul/Mahendragarh to improve connectivity.

Saini also highlighted the government’s focus on the pharmaceutical sector, with plans to fast-track the establishment of a Pharma Park in Karnal and a Defence and Aerospace Hub in Mahendragarh.