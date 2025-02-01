Hry CM pays tribute to Sir Chhotu Ram in Rohtak

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is committed to making the state a model in terms of development and public welfare by following the principles of Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram.

Acknowledging the legacy of Rahbar-e-Azam Choudhary Chhotu Ram, he said that the leader dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers, labourers, and the poor. His efforts were focused on advocating for the interests of farmers, labourers, and petty shopkeepers.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering as the chief guest on the 144th birth anniversary of Rahbar-e-Azam Choudhary Chhotu Ram in Rohtak on Friday.

He paid floral tributes to Choudhary Chhotu Ram by laying flowers at his memorial located in the Jat Shikshan Sansthan campus. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda also paid his respects to Chhotu Ram. Saini also announced a discretionary grant of Rs 31 lakh for the Jat Shikshan Sansthan.