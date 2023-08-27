Hry CM participates in ‘Raahgiri’ programme

Chandigarh: A Raahgiri programme was organised, wherein thousands of people from Panchkula participated and administered a pledge against drug addiction and embraced the patriotic theme of ‘Rang De Basanti’ in Panchkula on Sunday.



The event witnessed the enthusiastic presence of women, school children, and enlightened individuals, who collectively took pledge to abstain from plastic usage, promote environmental protection, save and educate daughters.

During this event, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar graced this occasion as the chief guest. The Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, Mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal, and several other dignitaries also graced the program with their presence.

Kicking off the programme with a cycling event, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Raahgiri programme. During his public address, he said that the programme will now be a regular occurrence and highlighted the ongoing Raahgiri events happening in different cities across the state.

Underlining the significance of initiatives like Raahgiri in terms of stress relief and health enhancement, he underscored that maintaining a healthy mind is essential for overall well-being.

Moreover, he revealed the forthcoming plans for the Cyclothon programme, set to begin in Karnal on September 1 and spanning a duration of 25 days. This program will cover the entire state, culminating in Yamuna Nagar. The Raahgiri programme of this year embraced the theme ‘Rang De Basanti’, with the intention of nurturing patriotism within the younger generation.

The Chief Minister himself wholeheartedly embraced the theme, gracing the stage with a rendition of the song ‘Rang De Basanti’, wherein he interpreted its essence as a clarion call to fulfill one’s responsibilities towards the nation.