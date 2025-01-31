Hry CM meets with textile industry representatives

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a pre-budget consultation meeting with representatives of the textile industry in Panipat on Thursday for the state’s 2025–26 Budget. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the suggestions received from the textile industry would be considered for inclusion in the upcoming budget to ensure that industries fully benefit from the state government’s policies and generate maximum employment opportunities.

Saini further said that the state government has formulated a policy to make the textile sector self-reliant. Continuous efforts are being made to promote small industries. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and Haryana governments are working towards promoting self-employment.

He said that the objective of holding pre-budget consultation meetings is to formulate policies that ensure the welfare and economic upliftment of every section of society. Saini expressed confidence that the suggestions provided by various entrepreneurs in Panipat would play a crucial role in strengthening and empowering the state through the upcoming budget.

Around 15 representatives from different industry organisations participated in the meeting and shared their suggestions with the Chief Minister.