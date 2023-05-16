Hry CM lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 119 cr in Rania

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 development projects worth more than Rs 119.44 crore at Sirsa’s Rania assembly constituency. Among these, four projects worth more than Rs 12.73 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone of seven projects worth more than Rs 106.70 crore were laid.



Khattar inaugurated four projects worth Rs 12.73 crore during a programme at Sirsa’s Ottu village, which includes a newly constructed 33-KV sub-station at Maujdin village at a cost of Rs 5.19 crore. Along with this, he inaugurated the government veterinary dispensaries at Budha Bhana and Sahuwala-I villages at Rs 32.58 lakh each; besides remodelling/rehabilitation work of three watercourses at Rs 6.89 crore.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of seven projects worth more than Rs 106.70 crore during a programme at Bani village. These include the building and hostel of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to be built in Fatehpur Niamatkhan village at a cost of more than Rs 4.90 crore.

Similarly, he laid the foundation stone for the road from Keharwala village to Mattuwala at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore and widening and strengthening work of Rania road from Fatehpuria village at a cost of Rs 1.64 crore; besides remodeling/rehabilitation work of 22 watercourses in Rania section at a cost of Rs 28.29 crore.