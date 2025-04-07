Hry CM lays foundation stone of Atal Chowk and park in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation stone for the construction of Atal Chowk and Atal Park at Mata Mansa Devi Complex, Sector-1, in Panchkula today.

About Rs 16 crore will be spent on the construction of Atal Chowk and Park. The Atal Chowk is being built on the road from Mata Mansa Devi Complex to Sukhna Lake. This chowk will have a total diameter of 40-foot. Fountains and lights will be installed to beautify the chowk. Apart from this, a lotus flower of Dholpur stone will be installed in the middle of the chowk. An amount of about Rs 46.50 lakh will be spent on this work.

Similarly, the Atal Park will be built on 2.25acres of land, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Chief Minister today. The Atal Park will be developed as a beautiful tourist destination. A total amount of Rs 15 crore will be spent on this and this park will be ready in about 9 months. A big metal statue of former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in the middle of the park. Apart from this, 13 different types of gardens will also be built in the park, which include wildlife garden, fragrance garden, Ayurvedic garden, cultural garden, art garden, science

garden, among others.