Hry CM lauds farmers for tackling stubble burning

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed the remarks made by the Supreme Court of India in which the Court has validated the Haryana government’s efforts in addressing pollution stemming from stubble burning. The Supreme Court advised Punjab to learn from Haryana’s approach in providing financial incentives related to stubble management.



Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister extended his thanks to the farming community for their dedicated efforts in successfully addressing this challenging task. Emphasising the Haryana government’s serious approach to the issue of stubble burning, he highlighted the collaborative efforts with farmers, which have resulted in substantial success in reducing incidents related to stubble burning. Terming pollution a health-related concern, he

said that it should not be politicised.

He urged for collective efforts to address this issue, emphasising the need for a non-political approach.