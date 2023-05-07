Hry CM Khattar meets newly appointed BDPOs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that all the Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) should hold meetings with the Gram Sachivs and Sarpanches of their respective areas for preparing the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and upload it on the portal at the earliest. He announced that according to the requirement, government houses for BDPOs will be built at the block level



in the state.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the newly appointed batch of Block Development and Panchayat Officers at Haryana Niwas here on Sunday.

He motivated the officers to work in an honest and transparent manner. A total of 46 Block Development and Panchayat Officers have been selected in the batch of the year 2023. These include MBBS doctors, MTech, MSc, and law degree holders, besides officers of central services.